Milwaukee armed robbery; police pursuit, 2 in custody

Milwaukee police pursued a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Saturday morning, Jan. 7.

According to police, the pursuit began near 6th and State Street and ended at Cherry and 27th when the fleeing vehicle struck a traffic pole.

Officials said a 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, and a 16-year-old girl was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Both are in custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.