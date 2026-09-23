Milwaukee apartments evacuated; electrical, fire alarm safety issues

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The Brief Two Milwaukee apartment buildings were deemed unsafe and residents were forced to evacuate the buildings on Wednesday. Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) said there were problems with the electrical system and fire alarm system. At least 40 people were displaced.



Dozens of residents had to be evacuated from two apartment buildings in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Sept. 23, due to issues with the electrical system and fire alarm system.

Buildings evacuated, residents displaced

What To Know:

According to the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS), a residential inspector went to both properties on Michigan Street, between 23rd Street and 24th Street.

The inspector uncovered issues with both the electrical system and the fire alarm system. DNS says it appears someone had "tampered" with the electrical system and the circuit breakers were no longer functioning correctly. There were also problems with the fire doors.

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All combined, DNS made the determination that there was an immediate threat to health and safety and issued a placard, or temporary order that prevents the tenants from living in the buildings. Residents did not have much time to leave.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, it's not a situation we look forward to," said Jeremy McGovern of the Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services. "And I understand how it could be very frustrating for them. However, when there's a decision between displacement or leaving a situation where it is with potential harm or potential death, the decision has to be displacement."

Community Advocates and Near West Side Partners were on the scene to help displaced residents.

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DNS said at least 40 people were displaced, and it is currently the landlord's responsibility to fix the issues and bring the buildings up to code.

FOX6 News reached out to the management team at Smart Asset Reality but has not heard back.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.