Milwaukee 3-vehicle crash near 35th and Center; bus, MPD squad involved

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The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a three-vehicle collision on Tuesday near 35th and Center. The crash involved an MPD squad car and a bus. Traffic signals at the intersection were non-functional due to prior vandalism.



Milwaukee police are investigating a Tuesday crash involving three vehicles, including a bus and a police squad.

Three-vehicle crash

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Milwaukee police say the crash occurred at approximately 4:43 a.m. at the intersection of 35th and Center, where traffic lights were non-functional following vandalism.

According to police, a vehicle and the bus collided at the intersection, causing the bus to crash into a marked MPD squad car that was legally parked with its emergency lights activated in the eastbound lane of W. Center Street.

35th and Center, Milwaukee

The 69-year-old driver of the bus sustained no apparent injury. A 48-year-old passenger of the bus sustained a possible minor injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment. A 52-year-old passenger sustained no apparent injury.

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The driver of the MPD squad, a 29-year-old, sustained a possible injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The passenger of the squad, a 32-year-old, sustained a possible injury and was also transported to the hospital.

The 62-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.