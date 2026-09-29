Milwaukee 3-vehicle crash near 35th and Center; bus, MPD squad involved
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a Tuesday crash involving three vehicles, including a bus and a police squad.
Three-vehicle crash
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Milwaukee police say the crash occurred at approximately 4:43 a.m. at the intersection of 35th and Center, where traffic lights were non-functional following vandalism.
According to police, a vehicle and the bus collided at the intersection, causing the bus to crash into a marked MPD squad car that was legally parked with its emergency lights activated in the eastbound lane of W. Center Street.
35th and Center, Milwaukee
The 69-year-old driver of the bus sustained no apparent injury. A 48-year-old passenger of the bus sustained a possible minor injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment. A 52-year-old passenger sustained no apparent injury.
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The driver of the MPD squad, a 29-year-old, sustained a possible injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment. The passenger of the squad, a 32-year-old, sustained a possible injury and was also transported to the hospital.
The 62-year-old driver of the other vehicle sustained a suspected minor injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.