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The Brief The northern portion of Milwaukee's 16th Street bridge will not reopen until June 2027. DPW says that the main reason for the delay is that the bridge needs more replacement steel than originally anticipated. The southern portion of the 16th Street bridge between Pierce and Canal is open.



The northern part of the 16th Street bridge in Milwaukee will remain closed until June 2027. It was originally scheduled to re-open in December 2026.

Bridge opening delayed

What To Know:

Milwaukee DPW says the city and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are "actively working with the contractor to establish a revised contract completion date for this project."

The project team currently anticipates that the viaduct will reopen to traffic in June 2027, and an official update will be provided once the revised contract completion date has been finalized.

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DPW says that during the removal and repair phases of construction, the project team identified a greater need for replacement steel than originally anticipated.

The longer timeframe in getting more steel materials is the main factor causing the delay.

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Southern portion open

The backstory:

The southern portion of the 16th Street bridge in Milwaukee was re-opened back to traffic in August and remains open.

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The reopened stretch between Pierce and Canal has been reconfigured to one lane in each direction to better match current traffic volumes.

Bridge beam replacement

The backstory:

The entire 16th Street bridge was closed to traffic in early December 2025 after an in-depth inspection identified one floor beam showing signs of accelerated wear compared to surrounding bridge elements. Due to the level of wear, the floor beam needed immediate replacement.

Since December 2025, the project team has designed, fabricated, and installed a new steel replacement beam for the 1929-built bridge.