Ufologist presents alleged 'non-human' bodies to Mexico's Congress

An independent journalist and ufologist known for making widely debunked claims about alien life on Earth made his latest case for extraterrestrials – this time before Mexico’s congress.

Jaime Maussan testified under oath on Tuesday, presenting two alleged alien corpses in windowed boxes. Maussan claimed the remains "were found buried in diatomite mines" in Peru and had been preserved for 1,000 years.

"These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution," he said, according to various media reports. "Whether they are aliens or not, we don't know, but they were intelligent and they lived with us. They should rewrite history."

"We are not alone in this vast universe; we should embrace this reality," Maussan said.

His bizarre testimony excited UFO conspiracy theorists, but it’s not the first time Maussan has made wild claims about aliens.

In 2017, Maussan caused a stir when he presented what he claimed was a three-fingered mummified body found in Nazca, Peru. He claimed the 5’6" tall body with an elongated skull was a "humanoid," though experts say that was likely caused by an ancient practice of artificial cranial deformation, FOX News reported in 2017.

UFOs a hot topic

Mexico is not the only country responding to claims of "non-human" activity. A congressional committee in the U.S. held its own hearing in July on "unidentified aerial phenomena," which is the official term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs.

Retired Maj. David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer, accused the U.S. of concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects.

Asked whether the U.S. government had information about extraterrestrial life, Grusch said the U.S. likely has been aware of "non-human" activity since the 1930s.

The Pentagon has denied Grusch's claims of a coverup. In July, a Defense Department spokeswoman said investigators have not discovered "any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently." The statement did not address UFOs that are not suspected of being extraterrestrial objects.

In late August, the Pentagon announced it would launch a new website with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which will provide the public with declassified information about UFOs.

The new website will provide the public with information including videos and photos associated with resolved UAP cases as they are declassified and approved for public release.

Other information the general said would be available includes reports, trends and a frequently asked questions section, as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases and other resources the public may find useful.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.