Metallica to perform at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on June 12

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The Brief Metallica will perform at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on June 12. Tickets will be available starting with the Fan Club presales beginning on Monday, Sept. 21. Local presales will take place Thursday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Metallica will perform at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Saturday, June 12, 2027.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets will be available starting with the Fan Club presales beginning on Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. Local presales will take place Thursday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. at UWBadgers.com.

For further information, enhanced experiences, travel packages and more, go to https://metallica.lnk.to/M72WorldTour2027.

Presale

What you can do:

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Sept. 22 at​ 10 a.m. until Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the newly added M72 shows in the U.S. as part of Verizon’s loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows runs from Sept. 22 at 10 am to Sept. 24 at 10 p.m.

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Verizon Shine awards customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more. Opt-in to Verizon Shine via the My Verizon App, and learn more about Verizon Shine here.