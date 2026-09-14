Merton emergency concrete box culvert repair; CTH E to reopen Sept. 17

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The Brief County Trunk Highway E (CTH E) remains closed to through traffic between CTH Q and CTH VV in the Town of Merton for concrete box culvert repairs. Waukesha County expects to reopen CTH E to traffic on Thursday, Sept. 17. The failing culvert, estimated to be about 95 years old, carries stream flow from Lake Keesus west to the Oconomowoc River beneath CTH E.



County Trunk Highway E (CTH E) remains closed to through traffic between CTH Q and CTH VV in the Town of Merton for emergency concrete box culvert repairs about a half-mile north of CTH VV.

Emergency repairs

What we know:

Waukesha County expects to reopen CTH E to traffic on Thursday, Sept.17, weather and site conditions permitting.

Built roughly 95 years ago, the existing culvert channels water from Lake Keesus west to the Oconomowoc River below CTH E.

Damage to the culvert and supporting soil created a severe safety hazard, forcing a full closure while crews stabilize and rebuild the roadway, according to a Waukesha County Department of Public Works news release.

(Courtesy: Waukesha County Department of Public Works)

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Repair work involves installing new steel supports and retaining structures, rebuilding the roadway slope, adding safety barriers, restoring pavement and markings, and completing final landscaping.

Detour

What you can do:

A signed detour route is in place using County Trunk Highway VV (CTH VV), State Highway 83 (STH 83), and County Trunk Highway Q (CTH Q). Drivers should follow posted detour signs, barricades, and closure signage; use alternate routes; and continue to avoid the closed section of CTH E.