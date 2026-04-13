Mequon barn roof collapse; 3 people rescued, 7 taken to the hospital

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The Brief Three people had to be rescued from a Mequon barn after its roof collapsed on Monday. The incident happened on County Line Road near Columbia Drive. In total, seven people were taken to the hospital.



Several people were injured after the roof of a barn collapsed in Mequon late Monday morning, April 13.

Incident details

What we know:

According to Southern Ozaukee Fire and EMS, at about 10 a.m. crews responded to a report of a barn roof collapse on West County Line Road, near Columbia Drive, with multiple people trapped.

When crews got there, they found several injured people outside the barn and confirmed that three people were still trapped inside beneath collapsed debris. Firefighters initiated rescue operations and, with assistance from other agencies, successfully rescued all the people who were trapped.

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A total of seven people were taken to area hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

What they're saying:

"This was a challenging rescue operation that required coordination between multiple agencies," said Fire Chief David Bialk. "Thanks to the rapid response and teamwork, all trapped individuals were safely removed."

West County Line Road was temporarily closed during the incident to allow emergency operations to proceed safely.