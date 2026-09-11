The Brief Milwaukee County Parks said approximately 100 newly planted trees were removed from Menomonee River Parkway. The trees were removed without authorization, and it was reported to the sheriff's office. The estimated value of the trees and damage is between $4,000 and $6,000.



Milwaukee County Parks said approximately 100 newly planted trees were removed from a restoration project site without authorization. Here's what we know.

Trees removed from parkway

What we know:

The trees were planted along the Menomonee River Parkway, and the parks department said the unauthorized removal was reported to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

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Milwaukee County Parks said the estimated value of the removed trees, and the resulting damage, is estimated at between $4,000 and $6,000.

What we don't know:

It's not clear where along the parkway the trees were removed or where they ended up. FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for information but did not immediately hear back about details.

River corridor restoration

The backstory:

Milwaukee County Parks said the trees were planted as part of a restoration project partnership with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and Milwaukee Riverkeeper. MMSD funded the project.

The parks department said the tree removal undermines efforts to improve habitat, strengthen natural areas and protect the long-term health of the Menomonee River corridor.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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