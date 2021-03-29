Meijer pharmacies now providing COVID-19 vaccine at every store

article

In an effort to increase access to the COVID-19 vaccine, Meijer has now been identified by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program as a partner to directly receive and administer doses of the vaccine in all the Midwest states it serves, recently adding Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky.

According to a press release, this expansion will allow the retailer to administer a total of 150,000 doses this week through clinics held at each of its stores throughout its six-state footprint, as well as offsite clinics. Meijer had previously been named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

"Our stores and pharmacies continue playing an integral role in supporting their communities across the Midwest during this challenging time," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Whether our team members and pharmacists are working with local organizations, coordinating offsite events or hosting large in-store clinics, we’re proud to continue our efforts as a federal retail pharmacy partner in the states of Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky as we expand access to these critical vaccines and defeat this pandemic."

To register for an appointment to receive the vaccine at Meijer, simply text COVID to the number 75049 to receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to register.