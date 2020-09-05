Medical examiner called to crash on I-894 WB near 84th Street

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Saturday morning they were called to a crash on westbound I-894 near 84th Street for the report of one fatality.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m., closing all westbound lanes, according to the Department of Transportation. All lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.

