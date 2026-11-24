The Brief Wisconsin health officials reported the third death linked to the state's 2026 measles outbreak, involving an adult resident of Lafayette County. Since August 2026, the outbreak has grown to 918 confirmed cases and 19 hospitalizations across 24 counties. 99.2% of cases occured in individuals who are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.



A third person has died from the ongoing measles outbreak in Wisconsin in 2026.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports that an adult has died from measles in Lafayette County. DHS will not release any more information related to the death in order to protect the privacy of the family and individual.

Measles stats

By the numbers:

As of Nov. 24, DHS reports 918 cases and 19 hospitalizations across residents of 24 counties since August 2026.

Newly confirmed cases (since Friday, November 20): 88

Total cases since August 2026: 918

Total cases in 2026: 920

Total hospitalizations in 2026: 20

Total reported deaths in 2026: 3

Measles cases among unvaccinated individuals: 913 (99.2% of cases unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status)

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Measles symptoms and transmission

What To Know:

Symptoms of measles start showing 10 to 21 days after getting infected. The first symptoms of measles may include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104 F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis ("pink eye")

A red rash with raised bumps that starts at the hairline and moves to the arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin

These early symptoms are followed by a rash that spreads over the body. The rash tends to appear three to five days after the first symptoms.

DHS says common complications can include ear infections and diarrhea. Severe complications include pneumonia (infection of the lungs), encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and death. Although anyone can become seriously ill, children younger than 5 years old, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.

The only way to diagnose measles is through appropriate testing. If you think you have measles, it's important to see a doctor for a nose and throat swab and a blood test.

For more information about measles in Wisconsin, including vaccination recommendations and current measles case activity, visit the DHS measles webpage. To find the most up-to-date information on the measles outbreak, visit the measles outbreak webpage.

Measles vaccination

What you can do:

DHS says vaccination is the best way to protect against measles. Two doses of the measles mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine are approximately 97% effective at preventing measles. Wisconsin residents can check their vaccination records online using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) or by contacting their health care provider or local health department.

Anyone who has been exposed to measles should stay home if they are not protected against measles. People who develop fever and rash, especially if they have been exposed to measles or are not vaccinated, should contact their health care provider by calling ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital, so steps can be taken to prevent exposing others.