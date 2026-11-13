Measles in Wisconsin, 2nd pediatric death reported in Grant County

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The Brief Wisconsin health officials confirmed a pediatric measles-related death in Grant County, the second fatality in the state's largest outbreak in more than 35 years. Statewide response efforts have led to the administration of more than 45,600 MMR vaccine doses to help protect high-risk groups, including young children, pregnant people, and the immunocompromised. Officials urge residents to verify their vaccination records, stay home if exposed, and call ahead before visiting a healthcare facility if they develop a fever and rash.



Health officials have confirmed a second pediatric death connected to the ongoing measles outbreak in Wisconsin in 2026.

Officials are not providing any additional information about the death to protect the privacy of the family.

Measles in Wisconsin

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As of Nov. 13, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 649 measles cases in 20 counties since August 2026. DHS says this is the highest number of cases seen in the state in more than 35 years.

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Reported case counts may not reflect the full extent of measles spread. Not everyone who becomes ill seeks medical care or gets tested, which means cases may go unreported.

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What they're saying:

"Preventing the spread of measles takes action from all of us," said State Health Officer and Division of Public Health Administrator Paula Tran. "From making sure our families are protected by getting the recommended vaccinations to staying home when we may have been exposed, we encourage everyone to work together to protect those who are most vulnerable to serious illness. Stay informed, look out for one another, and take the actions you can to help stop the spread of measles and keep our communities healthy and safe."

Measles in Wisconsin

Big picture view:

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air and through close contact. It can cause life-threatening complications including pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Although anyone can become seriously ill, children younger than 5 years old, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.

DHS advises anyone who has been exposed to measles to stay home. People who develop fever and rash, especially if they have been exposed to measles or are not vaccinated, should contact their health care provider. They should call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital, so steps can be taken to prevent exposing others.

For more information about measles in Wisconsin, including vaccination recommendations and current measles case activity, visit the DHS measles webpage.