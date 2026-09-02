Measles in Wisconsin: 102 cases confirmed, 6 probable as of Sept. 1

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The Brief Measles cases in Wisconsin saw an increase in southwestern Wisconsin. As of Sept. 1, 102 cases have been reported along with six probable cases. Those who are most at risk are those who are unvaccinated or don't know their vaccination status.



New measles case totals connected to the outbreak in Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette Counties have been released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

As of Sept. 1, 2026, the Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette County outbreak accounts for 102 confirmed and 6 probable measles cases.

Symptoms of measles

What we know:

Anyone who was exposed to measles would expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104 F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (pink eye)

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Those at risk

Big picture view:

Those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don’t know their vaccination status. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

DHS urges all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.

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