Measles in Wisconsin: 151 cases confirmed, 6 probable as of Sept. 8

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The Brief As of Sept. 8, the Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette county outbreak has reached 151 confirmed and 6 probable cases. There have been a total of 159 cases in Wisconsin so far in 2026. Those who are most at risk are those who are unvaccinated or don't know their vaccination status.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has released updated measles case totals for the outbreak in Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette counties.

As of Sept. 8, 2026, the Grant, Iowa, and Lafayette County outbreak accounts for 151 confirmed and 6 probable measles cases.

Wisconsin has recorded 159 cases so far in 2026.

Symptoms of measles

What we know:

Anyone who was exposed to measles would expect symptoms to start 10 to 21 days after exposure. Symptoms include:

Runny nose

High fever (may be greater than 104 F)

Tiredness

Cough

Red, watery eyes, or conjunctivitis (pink eye)

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Those at risk

Big picture view:

Those who are most at risk are those who are not vaccinated or don’t know their vaccination status. If you believe you have been exposed to measles and are not immune, remain at home and monitor for symptoms.

DHS urges all people to check their vaccination status, as vaccination against measles is the best way to prevent measles illness.

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