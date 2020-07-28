MCTS to require masks on buses starting August 1 due to COVID-19 pandemic





MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) officials on Tuesday, July 28 held a news conference regarding their mask requirement that goes into effect starting Saturday, Aug. 1.



This is the latest step MCTS is taking to help ensure that all residents have the opportunity to travel around Milwaukee County safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.



MCTS encourages the public to bring their own mask — as many passengers have already been doing — to help protect themselves and others while riding the bus. In cases where a passenger does not have one, MCTS is making efforts to provide free masks on buses (one per customer), while supplies last.



Individuals exempt from the mask requirement include children two years old or younger; anyone with a disability that makes it difficult to put on, wear, or remove a mask; anyone consistently interacting with a person who is hard of hearing and primarily relies on lip reading; anyone who has been advised by a medical professional not to wear a face mask because of personal health issues; anyone who has difficulty breathing or is incapacitated; or anyone whose religious beliefs prevent them from wearing a face mask.



MCTS has taken many steps to protect its workforce and passengers over the course of the public health emergency. In addition to the new mask requirement, below is a summary of other current policies and procedures:





For more information about MCTS’s response to COVID-19, please visit RideMCTS.com/Coronavirus.