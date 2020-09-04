MCSO: 1 killed in I-94 motorcycle crash

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash on I-94 Friday, Sept. 4, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The crash closed all westbound lanes of I-94 at the Stadium Interchange around 5 p.m. Authorities reported the fatality roughly one hour later.

The factors of the crash are under investigation. Officials diverted traffic off of the interstate at 35th Street as first responders tended to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.