McDonald's quietly brings back fan-favorite for a limited time

McDonald's customers should be prepared to leave room for dessert on their next visit to the Golden Arches .

Now that the holidays are over, McDonald's has said goodbye to its seasonal McDonald's Holiday Pie — but the fast food chain is bringing back a fan favorite treat to replace it.

For a limited time, the Strawberry & Crème Pie is back on the menu at participating restaurants, McDonald's USA confirmed to FOX Business.

"Start the year off sweet at McDonald’s with the return of the Strawberry & Crème Pie! This tasty treat is made with strawberries and vanilla flavored crème and baked side by side in a sugar-coated flaky crust," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

McDonald's brings back beloved dessert, Strawberry & Crème Pie, for a limited time (McDonald's USA/FOX News)

"The Strawberry & Crème Pie is a regional menu offering currently available at participating locations for a limited time while supplies last in markets including, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York City and more," the company said.

McDonald's baked Apple Pie is a menu staple, although some fans wish the pies were still fried instead of baked. Its strawberry cousin swaps out the apple filling for a mix of strawberry and sweet crème that some customers say is superior.

The return of McDonald's delightful strawberry snack was first publicized by snackolator on Instagram last week.

"These are rolling out now to replace the Holiday Pies and have popped up in a bunch of markets already and are one of the limited time favorites," the snack-centric account posted on Jan. 10.

McDonalds logo is seen near the restaurant in Santa Monica, United States on November 13, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The news was enthusiastically welcomed by excited users on social media.

"These smack so hard y'all can't tell me NOTHING," one person commented on snackolator's post.

"These are so good!!!" another Instagram user wrote.

McDonald's first introduced the Strawberry & Crème Pie in 2012 and it was available nationally until 2014. The fast food chain brought it back briefly in 2022 but only in the spring or winter and only at select locations, according to AllRecipes.com.

A customer holds his Big Mac burger at a McDonald's restaurant (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Expand

Unfortunately, the limited edition pie won't be available at every McDonald's location. Customers can check the McDonald's app to see if the Strawberry & Crème Pie is at a restaurant near them.

Though McDonald's will offer special limited items from time to time, the company's strongest sales come from core menu items like the Big Mac and Egg McMuffin.

During the company's third-quarter earnings call in October, McDonald's CFO Ian Borden said the company's strategy focuses on emphasizing its core menu items at an affordable price point.

"The D123 Everyday Value Menu in the U.S. takes a similar approach to affordable bundles with nationally promoted products at locally relevant price points. The platform features products such as the McDouble or four-piece McNuggets. With a bundle offered at each day part, customers can visit McDonald's for an affordable meal no matter the time of day,' Borden said.

"And while prices have evolved over time, the featured products have remained the same, providing customers with their familiar favorites from our core menu," he added. "This consistency in our value offerings means customers know exactly what to expect every time they visit us, driving our strong position as the affordability leader in the market."

