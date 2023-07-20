New McFlurry flavor coming to McDonald's menus nationwide

article

The summer shakeup to McDonald’s dessert menu continues.

The fast food chain announced this week that starting August 9, the peanut butter crunch McFlurry will be available at participating locations nationwide.

READ MORE: Taco Bell wins battle to 'liberate' Taco Tuesday trademark held by competitor and small business

It’s made with vanilla soft serve and blended with cereal mix and peanut butter-chocolate cookie pieces.

McDonald’s USA says the new sweet treat will be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

The Cookies & Crème Pie (McDonald's USA)

The new dessert joins another summer menu addition at McDonald’s: the Cookies & Crème Pie. It features chocolate sandwich cookie pieces mixed into a vanilla crème filling and baked into a chocolate cookie crumb crust. The pie is available for a limited time in the following U.S. cities:

In other McDonald’s news, the company has started phasing out its McCafé Bakery menu, including the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll. The chain started selling these baked goods less than three years ago to help boost breakfast sales.

Since then, McDonald’s has added some temporary baked goods to the lineup, including a cheese Danish and a pull-apart doughnut.

READ MORE: If you bought an A&W soda in the past 7 years, you could get a repayment

The company's chocolate chip cookies, apple pies and frozen desserts will still be available at restaurants nationwide.

FOX's Daniel Miller contributed to this report.