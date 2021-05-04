Maryland woman set home on fire with person inside, then sat in lawn chair to watch: cops

A Maryland woman set her home on fire with a person inside it and then sat outside in a lawn chair to watch, according to law enforcement.

The Deputy State Fire Marshals say 47-year-old Gail Metwally set several fires inside the home on Cherry Lane in Elkton.

When firefighters arrived, they say the house was engulfed in flame, and Metwally had been sitting in a lawn chair watching the scene. She later walked away.

Witnesses said another person could be heard crying for help in the basement, and they helped her up through a window.

Cecil County sheriff’s deputies caught Metwally in the area and transported her to a State Police barrack.

After the fire marshals’ investigation, Metwally was sharged with first and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree malicious burning, two counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Metwally shared the house with three other people. Two of the residents were not home.