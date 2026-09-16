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Marquette Interchange motorcycle crash; cause under investigation

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
News
Published September 16, 2026 5:40 AM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 5:40 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A motorcycle crash shut down all northbound I-43 lanes in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday morning. 
    • All lanes have reopened. 
    • The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

MILWAUKEE - All northbound lanes of I-43 through the Marquette Interchange were temporarily closed Wednesday morning, Sept. 16 due to a motorcycle crash. 

What we know:

Emergency responders from Bell Ambulance, the Milwaukee Fire Department, and the sheriff's office arrived at the scene around 1:36 a.m.

All lanes have reopened. 

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office. 

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