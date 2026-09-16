Marquette Interchange motorcycle crash; cause under investigation

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The Brief A motorcycle crash shut down all northbound I-43 lanes in the Marquette Interchange Wednesday morning. All lanes have reopened. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



All northbound lanes of I-43 through the Marquette Interchange were temporarily closed Wednesday morning, Sept. 16 due to a motorcycle crash.

What we know:

Emergency responders from Bell Ambulance, the Milwaukee Fire Department, and the sheriff's office arrived at the scene around 1:36 a.m.

All lanes have reopened.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation.