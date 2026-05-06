Manure spill in Marathon County caused by failed valve; DNR monitoring

article

The Brief The DNR is responding to a manure spill near the village of Athens in Marathon County. The DNR was notified of manure discharging from a waste storage structure at Deercreek Holsteins LLC. The cause of the discharge was a failed valve.



The Wisconsin DNR is currently onsite responding to a manure spill near the village of Athens in Marathon County.

Manure spill

What we know:

The DNR was notified on Tuesday, May 5 of manure discharging from a waste storage structure at Deercreek Holsteins LLC, a permitted Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation, to a tributary to Black Creek.

The discharge was triggered by a failed valve within the waste transfer system. At this stage, the total volume released remains unknown.

Containment protocols have been initiated, and the facility is currently remediating the discharge.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

DNR personnel are onsite, collaborating with the Marathon County Department of Conservation, Planning & Zoning to oversee the situation.

What you can do:

For more information on manure spills and prevention, visit the DNR’s Manure Spills web page.