Man taken to hospital after getting pinned under lawnmower in Cedarburg park

A 62-year-old Port Washington man was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning, Aug. 19 after being pinned under a lawnmower in Covered Bridge Park in Cedarburg.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the park around 8:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man pinned under a lawnmower in Cedar Creek.

Officials say he was cutting grass crash close to the water when the lawnmower slid down the riverbank, rolled over, and pinned him underneath it in Cedar Creek.

The Town of Cedarburg frontend loader was used to lift the lawnmower off the man. He was transported to Aurora Medical Center in the Village of Grafton for non-life threatening injuries.