Man shot in Milwaukee near Teutonia and Congress, serious injuries
MILWAUKEE - A man was shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, March 6 near Teutonia and Congress.
Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. during an argument.
The victim, 38, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.