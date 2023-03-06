Man shot in Milwaukee near Teutonia and Congress, serious injuries

article

A man was shot in Milwaukee Monday afternoon, March 6 near Teutonia and Congress.

Police said the shots were fired around 3:30 p.m. during an argument.

The victim, 38, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.