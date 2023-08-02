Man falls off kayak; recovery efforts in Waukesha County

article

Recovery efforts will resume Wednesday morning, Aug. 2 on Lower Nemhabin Lake in the Village of Summit for a man who did not resurface after falling off a kayak Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Western Lakes Fire District responded to the scene around 6 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a possible drowning. Bystanders from Breezeland Road called 911 reporting multiple individuals in the lake calling for help.

Officials say a man was on a kayak with two children when they flipped, causing the three individuals to fall into the lake. The children were able to grab onto the kayak and call for help. The man did not resurface.

At this time, the incident has transitioned from rescue to recovery and has been transferred to the Waukesha Country Sheriff’s Department Dive Team. Search efforts continued until 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday morning.

This remains an active incident with the Village of Summit Police Department leading the investigation.