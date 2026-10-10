Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk draws thousands to Summerfest grounds

The Brief 31st annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Summerfest grounds Roughly 2,000 Wisconsin residents impacted by breast cancer attended the free community walk. Funds raised from the event support cancer research and services for cancer patients.



It was a sunny morning at Summerfest Grounds as thousands participated in the 31st annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Organizers said roughly 2,000 Wisconsin residents impacted by breast cancer showed up, which includes survivors, caregivers, family, and people receiving ongoing treatment.

The free community walk spans 1.5 miles, with funds supporting cancer research and services for cancer patients.

"It’s about community, supporting one another, uplifting one another. It’s just really beautiful to all come together for a certain cause. It’s always great to see so many faces, so many new faces and just here supporting the community in general," said Isabella Flores, a participant.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith emceed the opening ceremony just before the walk began.