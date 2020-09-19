Madison police release videos, say fireworks fired at officers

article

Two videos released by the Madison Police Department's YouTube channel on Thursday, Sept. 17 show fireworks fired at officers and patrol vehicles.

According to a WMTV report, police said the incidents happened early on Aug. 26 during the unrest that erupted following protests the previous night.

The fireworks, which police described as commercial-grade, landed close to one vehicle and the flash from the blast enveloped the vehicle.

In a second incident, an officer’s dashcam video recorded a firework exploding right in front of a police vehicle. According to the Madison Police Department, nearby officers were trying to stop other criminal activity when it was fired, around 2 a.m. that morning.

Madison police said nobody was injured in either incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incidents, or other crimes from that night, to contact police.

