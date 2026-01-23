Luke Bryan to perform at Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Sept. 26

article

Luke Bryan will bring his "Word On The Street Tour" to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Sept. 26.

What we know:

Openers on the tour include Drew Baldridge, Karley Scott Collins, Lanie Gardner, Randall King, Zach John King, Shane Profitt, Raelynn, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington, and DJ Rock.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at www.lukebryan.com.

The ticket pre-sale for Luke’s fan club members begins on Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. For details go to www.LukeBryan.com.

Citi is the official card of the "Word On The Street Tour." Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, January 27 at 8 am through Thursday, January 29 at 10 pm through the Citi Entertainment program.

What you can do:

For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.