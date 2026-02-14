Sugar Island structure fire in Summit, no injuries reported

article

The Western Lakes Fire District on Saturday responded to a structure fire on Lower Nemahbin Lake's Sugar Island.

What we know:

Firefighters and police were called about the fire just after 11 a.m. The person who called 911 thought it was a controlled burn at first, but later believed a structure was on fire.

Emergency responders deployed a drone from shore, which confirmed the structure fire. The occupants were outside, and one person was assessed at the scene. Fire officials did not report any injuries.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. Western Lakes fire, Summit police and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

