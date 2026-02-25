Lou Malnati's heart-shaped pizzas; $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish
MILWAUKEE - A beloved Lou Malnati's tradition is back! You have a few days left to get your hands on a heart-shaped pizza. Matt Roman Lopen from Lou Malnati's and Forrest Doolen from Make-A-Wish join FOX6 WakeUp with details on how the sale of each pizza helps grant wishes.
How your pizza makes a difference
1. Order with Heart
Order a heart-shaped pizza online for carryout, delivery or in restaurants this February.
2. We Give Back
For every heart-shaped pizza or Make-A-Wish bundle purchased, Lou Malnati’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish.
3. Wishes Come True
Your order helps grant life-changing wishes to Make-A-Wish children.