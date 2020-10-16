Looking to do some home improvements in the next year? Brian is at the State Fair Park, Wisconsin Products Pavilion with a preview of this year’s NARI Home and remodeling show.

About NARI Home and Remodeling Show (website)

Meet 60+ remodeling and home improvement experts at the show! As the weather begins to cool, it’s natural to take a fresh look at what your home needs inside and out – a remodeled kitchen that makes a statement, a spa-like master bathroom maybe a high-efficiency furnace, new casement windows, or updated lighting.

Whatever it might be, the NARI Home & Remodeling Show at the Wisconsin Products Pavilion at State Fair Park is the place to gather ideas, inspiration and expert advice from true home improvement professionals. More than 60 NARI Milwaukee exhibitors will be on hand to answer questions, make recommendations and provide homeowners with guidance, solutions, and creative suggestions

Participating exhibitors cover the gamut of remodeling and home improvement experts – ranging from design/build firms to specialized contractors for all areas the home, roofing, gutters, windows, doors, HVAC, plumbing, and more.

Tickets are only $5!

Youth 17 and under are free. Active and former military free with ID at the door.