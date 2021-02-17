Expand / Collapse search

Looking for something for the kids to do this summer? How about camp?

Discovery World is currently closed due to the pandemic, but Brian is there today with some good news

Bryan Wunar announces Discovery World will reopen to the public in March.

Discovery World is currently closed due to the pandemic, but Brian is there today with some good news for members and guests hoping to get back into one of Milwaukee’s best family attractions. 

Brian is at Discovery World with some great options for summer camps.

About Discovery World (website)

Discovery World is Milwaukee’s premier, non-profit science and technology center for the whole family.

Our 120,000 sq. ft. center offers fun and educational experiences and features interactive exhibits, the Reiman Aquarium, educational labs and programs, and other exciting activities.

With Summer only four months away, now is the time to start planning what the kids will be doing

Brian is in the Kohl’s Design It Lab at Discovery World previewing one of their most popular summer camps.

Our unique, hands-on exhibits and programs focus on two areas – technology and freshwater sciences. We have eight learning labs that alone comprise of more than 10,000 sq. ft. of space! We also offer our award-winning Summer Camp, Boy Scout and Girl Scout programs, community partnership programs, and learning experiences aboard Discovery World’s tall ship (and Wisconsin’s Flagship) the Sailing Vessel (S/V) Denis Sullivan.

Brian is getting a sneak peek of a new traveling exhibit the staff is prepping for the opening.

We want to light the spark of curiosity in your kids. We want to inspire them to become the next generation of engineers, designers, scientists, innovators, community leaders, and makers. We want you and your family to explore, learn, create, and have fun.