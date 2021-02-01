Looking for a sweet treat for Valentine's Day? Check out Signature Sweets in Shorewood

It’s not every day that you get to create something that’s pretty much guaranteed to make someone smile, but that’s exactly what Brian’s next guest does. He’s at Signature Sweets in Shorewood with a woman who creates some pretty amazing cakes.

About signature Sweets Cake (website)

Every occasion deserves a Signature Sweets Cake! Signature Sweets where every cake is an experience, and every cupcake is an extravaganza! Come see what people have been raving about, and try one for yourself!