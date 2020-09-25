Look familiar? MPD seeks suspect in south side armed robbery

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect in an armed robbery that happened on the city's south side Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Authorities said the suspect implied that he had a weapon and fled on foot after taking property from a business near 13th and Manitoba. The robbery took place just before 2 p.m.

The suspect is described as a male, 20-25 years old, 5'6" tall, 150 pounds and Hispanic with a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.