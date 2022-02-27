Long Island man wins $10M lottery... again!

article

Just call him "Lucky"!

A Long Island man has won a $10M lottery for the second time.

Juan Hernandez of Uniondale has won a $10,000,000 top prize in the New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game. And this isn't the first time he's gotten lucky.

"I'm still trying to spend the $10M I won in '19," Hernandez said.

In 2019, Hernandez won $10M after claiming a top prize on the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket.

Hernandez bought his second winning ticket at a Stop & Stop located at 150 Fulton Avenue in Hempstead.

He took a lump-sum payment of $6,510,000 after required withholdings.

There are currently three top prizes left on the $10,000,000 Deluxe ticket, officials said. Players can check the status of any New York Lottery Scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report on nylottery.ny.gov.