The Brief Someone stole American flags from veterans' graves at Ebenezer Cemetery in Lomira multiple times. Surveillance video captured a man and a van at the cemetery on Nov. 2 and Nov. 6. The cemetery’s chairman reported to the sheriff’s office a total of 34 flags were stolen, along with solar lights and a wreath.



Someone has been stealing from the graves of veterans. Now, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office wants your help.

Flags stolen

What To Know:

Surveillance video from Nov. 2 shows someone ripping out American flags from the graves of veterans at Trinity Methodist Church’s Ebenezer Cemetery in Lomira.

"I was like, 'what?'" said Cemetery Board Chairman Douglas Kiehnau.

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Flags replaced, stolen again

What To Know:

Flags were ripped out of veterans’ grave sites not once, not twice, but three times. Each time, Kiehnau, a Marine Corps veteran, replaced them: first replacing them on Oct. 12, then again on Oct. 25 and again on Oct. 30.

Then, the cameras went up and caught a possible fourth time at 2:25 a.m. on Nov. 2 and again on Nov. 6.

"I was pretty shocked and not very happy with the disrespect that is being done for veterans, because that's what it looked like. They were stealing the flags to disrespect the veterans," said Kiehnau.

Douglas Kiehnau

Kiehnau wears multiple hats. He is the cemetery board's chairman, and he helps American Legion Post 347, overseeing their work placing flags at veterans' graves across the Lomira area, honoring his fellow vets. The flags go up before Memorial Day and stay up through Veterans Day in November.

"It kind of makes the people think, well, these are all our veterans that have helped our country and made things better for us, so we want to respect them," said Kiehnau.

The church’s Ebenezer Cemetery houses the graves of 18 veterans, including some who served in the Civil War, including Jacob Steiner.

The cemetery’s chairman reported a total of 34 flags were stolen, as well as solar lights and a wreath. Now, the sheriff’s office investigates.

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"I think he should turn himself in, and we'll deal with how he handles it, and hopefully he can reimburse the people that had other personal property stolen, and maybe we can put him to work to help put flags out once, just to respect all the veterans," said Kiehnau.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who recognizes the van and the man in the surveillance video to contact the office.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.