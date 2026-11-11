List of holiday themed bars and restaurants in Wisconsin
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MILWAUKEE - It's just about time for holiday cheer to spread across Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season in the area with several festive bars and restaurants popping up.
Wisconsin holiday bars and restaurants
Local perspective:
All throughout the Milwaukee region there are plenty of places to get in the holiday spirit. Here are some holiday pop-ups you can visit this year around Milwaukee.
- Miracle on 2nd Street at The Tin Window: The Tin Window is opening its Christmas-themed Miracle on 2nd Street bar on Nov. 27. Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting. Visit Miracle at The Tin Window
- The Wharf Christmas Pop-up at The Wharf Manitowoc: This pop-up showcases a Christmas experience with tons of decorations, festive cocktails, food and special holiday-themed events indoors. Visit The Wharf Christmas Pop-Up.
- Miracle on King Street at Lucille Madison: This pop-up has festive cocktails, an abundance of Christmas decorations, and encourages ugly holiday sweaters. This pop-up in Madison opens on Nov. 23. Visit Miracle on King Street.
- Santa's Lakeview Lounge at Lodge Geneva National: This venue offers daytime family Christmas cocoa and cookies and becomes a twinkling bar by night. No reservations are needed, you can walk in starting Nov. 27. Visit Santa's Lakeview Lounge.
- The Tipsy Elf at the Kuhefuss House: The historic Kuhefuss House in downtown Cedarburg is offering Santa-themed decor, food, and beverages. The festivities begin on Nov. 12. Visit The Tipsy Elf.
- The Jingle Bar at Pearl & Cade: This pop-up in Milwaukee offers Christmas lights, bites, and drinks. The Jingle Bar opens Dec. 3 and is a ticketed event. Visit The Jingle Bar.
The Source: This story uses information from venues across Wisconsin on their websites and social media postings. It was written in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.