The Brief Milwaukee Health Department is nearing completion on a $23.7 million investment aimed at reducing residential lead hazards. The initiative is projected to help reduce lead hazards in more than 300 homes by the end of 2026. The work includes replacing worn windows, doors, and other surfaces that can expose families to lead paint and dust.



The City of Milwaukee Health Department is nearing completion on a $23.7 million investment aimed at reducing residential lead hazards and protecting children from lead exposure.

Lead hazard reduction

The Details:

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the initiative is projected to help reduce lead hazards in more than 300 homes by the end of 2026, according to a news release.

Projects have prioritized neighborhoods—such as Sherman Park, Metcalfe Park, Harambee, and Clarke Square—with older homes and elevated rates of childhood lead poisoning.

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The work includes replacing worn windows, doors, and other surfaces that can expose families to lead paint and dust.

With the funding, MHD has also expanded community outreach, boosted staffing, and upgraded laboratory equipment and other tools used to find and tackle lead hazards.

Work continues

What's next:

Even as the ARPA-funded effort wraps up, MHD's lead poisoning prevention work continues.

The department recently obtained an additional $7.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Partnering with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, MHD plans to tackle lead hazards in 300 more housing units by early 2030.

For more information about lead poisoning prevention, testing, and available resources, click here.