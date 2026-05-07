National Police Week: Wisconsin officers headed for Washington, DC

The Brief More than two dozen police officers from across Wisconsin will head to Washington, DC. The trip is part of National Police Week – where law enforcement agencies nationwide will honor fallen officers. They're bringing Harley-Davidson police motorcycles that were loaded at the House of Harley-Davidson.



National Police Week starts on Sunday, May 10 – and police officers are heading from southeast Wisconsin to Washington, D.C.

National Police Week

What we know:

On Thursday morning, May 7, police motorcycles were loaded onto a semi-truck at the House of Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle officers will represent Wisconsin law enforcement during events in the nation's capital.

Crews loaded motorcycle units from Milwaukee Police, Lannon Police, City of Racine Police, Racine County Sheriff, Madison Police, Fitchburg Police, Green Bay Police, and New Berlin Police.

The motor officers will join thousands of law enforcement personnel from across the country to honor fallen officers and escort their families during the week’s memorial events.

In 2026, the names of 363 fallen officers were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, including 109 officers killed in the line of duty in 2025.

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This year, two Wisconsin officers will be added to the wall: Milwaukee Police Department Officer Kendall Corder and Racine County Deputy Josh LaForge.

Milwaukee Police Department Officer Kendall Corder, who was killed in an ambush shooting, after responding to a domestic violence call, on June 26, 2025.

Racine County Deputy Josh LaForge died suddenly of a heart attack on July 4, 2023.