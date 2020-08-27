Law enforcement organizations ask that Gov. Evers 'refrain from making statements specific to Kenosha'

article

The presidents of four law enforcement organizations in Wisconsin sent a letter to Governor Tony Evers Thursday, Aug. 27 asking that he and those in his administration "discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known."

The letter was sent to the governor by Sheriff Mark Podoll, president of the WI Badger State Sheriff's Association, Chief Kenneth Pileggi, president of the WI Chiefs of Police Association, Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer, president of the WI Sheriff's and Deputy Sheriff's Association and Chief William Lamb, president of the WI Police Executive Group.

It accuses the governor and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes of making previous remarks that were "premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation."

In the hours after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Sunday, Governor Evers issued this statement:

The next afternoon, the governor and lieutenant governor addressed Wisconsinites in the wake of the shooting and unrest:

On Tuesday, Gov. Evers issued this statement on Twitter after 37 businesses were set on fire during violent protests in Kenosha.

On Wednesday, Gov. Evers issued this statement after two people were fatally shot and a third wounded during another night of violent protests in Kenosha:

Later Wednesday, after the Milwaukee Bucks announced they wouldn't be taking to the court for their playoff game following the Blake shooting, Gov. Evers issued this statement:

Below is the letter to Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes from the four law enforcement organizations in Wisconsin:

Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes:

The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known.

Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation.

A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries.

Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk.

Law Enforcement Leaders also respectfully ask that you call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence.