Expand / Collapse search

Law enforcement organizations ask that Gov. Evers 'refrain from making statements specific to Kenosha'

By Katie DeLong
Published 
Officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

KENOSHA, Wis. - The presidents of four law enforcement organizations in Wisconsin sent a letter to Governor Tony Evers Thursday, Aug. 27 asking that he and those in his administration "discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known."

The letter was sent to the governor by Sheriff Mark Podoll, president of the WI Badger State Sheriff's Association, Chief Kenneth Pileggi, president of the WI Chiefs of Police Association, Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer, president of the WI Sheriff's and Deputy Sheriff's Association and Chief William Lamb, president of the WI Police Executive Group.

It accuses the governor and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes of making previous remarks that were "premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation."

In the hours after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha Sunday, Governor Evers issued this statement:

The next afternoon, the governor and lieutenant governor addressed Wisconsinites in the wake of the shooting and unrest:

On Tuesday, Gov. Evers issued this statement on Twitter after 37 businesses were set on fire during violent protests in Kenosha.

On Wednesday, Gov. Evers issued this statement after two people were fatally shot and a third wounded during another night of violent protests in Kenosha:

Later Wednesday, after the Milwaukee Bucks announced they wouldn't be taking to the court for their playoff game following the Blake shooting, Gov. Evers issued this statement:

Below is the letter to Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes from the four law enforcement organizations in Wisconsin:

Governor Evers and Lieutenant Governor Barnes:

The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known.

Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation.

A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries.

Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk.

Law Enforcement Leaders also respectfully ask that you call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence.

Gov. Evers: National Guard members from AZ, MI, AL will support Wisconsin guard in Kenosha
slideshow

Gov. Evers: National Guard members from AZ, MI, AL will support Wisconsin guard in Kenosha

Any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a "State Active Duty status – not in a federal status," Evers said. 

'My job is to help people:' Calls for armed vigilantes at protests preceded deadly shooting in Kenosha
slideshow

'My job is to help people:' Calls for armed vigilantes at protests preceded deadly shooting in Kenosha

A video director for the conservative website The Daily Caller tweeted Wednesday that he had conducted a video interview with the suspected gunman before the shooting and posted a clip in which the armed young man, standing in front of a boarded-up building, said “our job is to protect this business.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Kenosha NAACP hold press conference to address shooting of Jacob Blake
slideshow

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Kenosha NAACP hold press conference to address shooting of Jacob Blake

Rev. Jesse Jackson Min. Wendell Harris and Anthony Davis officials from the Kenosha, Wisconsin NAACP, the Urban League, Senator Lena Taylor, and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), are holding an 11:30 a.m. press conference Thursday, Aug. 27, to address shooting of Jacob Blake.