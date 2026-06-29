Lake Mills drowning, 14-year-old recovered near Sandy Beach Park

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The Brief A teenager died in a drowning in Lake Mills on Sunday, June 28. The incident happened at Sandy Beach Park on Rock Lake. The 14-year-old victim was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.



A 14-year-old died in a drowning in Lake Mills on Sunday, June 28, in what authorities described as a "tragic accident."

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Lakes Mills Police Department, at about 3:19 p.m., Jefferson County 911 Communications notified the Lakes Mills Fire Department, the Lakes Mills Police Department, and Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service of a missing person at Sandy Beach Park. A swimmer had been reported missing.

When crews arrived, it was determined that the person was last seen in the water. All rescue resources were focused on the swim area. The male victim was located and removed from the water by the Lake Mills Dive Team at about 3:51 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

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The victim is a 14-year-old from Madison. Authorities are not releasing the identity at this time out of consideration to the family.

The Lakes Mills Police Department is investigating the incident. The victim was not wearing a personal flotation device, and based on witness statements, there is no indication that this was anything other than a tragic accident.