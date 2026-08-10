Lake Geneva police chase ends in Lake Como, 18-year-old arrested

The Brief A police chase in Lake Geneva on Friday, Aug. 7, ended when the vehicle went into a lake. Police say the vehicle sped away from an attempted traffic stop, ran several traffic signals, then went off a boat launch and into Lake Como. The driver was identified as 18-year-old Cash Rauscher, and he was charged with several felonies.



One person was arrested following a police chase that started in Lake Geneva and ended when the vehicle went into Lake Como on Friday, Aug. 7.

Chase details

What we know:

According to the City of Lake Geneva Police Department, just after 11 p.m. officers tried to stop a vehicle near Broad and Wrigley after seeing a passenger hanging out of the vehicle without wearing a seatbelt.

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The vehicle did not stop and went the wrong way on a one-way street. The driver accelerated at high speed and ran numerous traffic signals while fleeing officers.

The vehicle continued into the Town of Geneva, where the chase ended when the vehicle went into Lake Como via the boat launch on Schofield Drive. The vehicle traveled about 100 feet into the lake.

All four people were able to get out of the vehicle and swim toward a nearby pier, where officers helped them out of the water. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and evaluated all four people. Two of them were taken to a hospital for medical treatment, while two others declined further medical treatment and voluntarily signed off with EMS.

Diver identified

What we know:

The driver was identified as Cash Rauscher, 18, of Delavan, who was charged with the following offenses:

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (3 counts)

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

Court proceedings

What we know:

In court on Monday, Aug. 10, Rauscher made his initial appearance where cash bond was set at $10,000.