Lac La Belle water rescue; search for man resumes Friday morning

Emergency crews will redeploy on Friday morning, July 22 after a report of a possible drowning on Lac Lac Belle in the Town of Oconomowoc.

Officials say around 7:15 p.m., a 911 call came in about the incident. The Western Lakes Fire District’s Fire, EMS and Dive teams were dispatched to the scene along with the Town of Oconomowoc Police, City of Oconomowoc Police, and Western Waukesha Dive Team.

A Facebook post from the Western Lakes Fire District says they know a man was swimming in the water in the area northwest of Islandale and southwest of Buzzard Point on Lac La Belle.

Emergency crews on Lac La Belle

Mutual aid dive teams and boats were requested to assist from the Waukesha County Sheriffs Department, Wisconsin DNR, Chenequa Police, Mukwonago, Washington County, Dodge County, and Fort Atkinson. Units on scene utilized sonar, divers, submersible and aerial drones. Rescue efforts were suspended at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency crews at Lac La Belle

At this time, the boat launch at City Beach in Oconomowoc is closed and will remain closed until further notice for the ongoing search and investigation. Areas of Lac La Belle will also be closed while crews continue search efforts.

This is a developing story.