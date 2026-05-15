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Lac La Belle house fire; residents treated for smoke inhalation

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Published  May 15, 2026 7:14am CDT
Lac La Belle
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Lac La Belle house fire (Courtesy: Western Lakes Fire District)

The Brief

    • A Village of Lac La Belle home was damaged by a fire on Thursday night. 
    • The residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 
    • The incident remains under investigation. 

LAC LA BELLE, Wis. - A home in the Village of Lac La Belle was damaged by a fire on Thursday night, May 14. 

House fire

What we know:

The Western Lakes Fire District and Village of Lac La Belle Police Department were dispatched to a home on Almar Drive around 7:30 p.m. 

Neighbors initially reported smoke and flames visible from the residence. 

The home's occupants were treated and transported for smoke inhalation. 

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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Western Lakes Fire District. 

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