Lac La Belle house fire; residents treated for smoke inhalation

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The Brief A Village of Lac La Belle home was damaged by a fire on Thursday night. The residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The incident remains under investigation.



A home in the Village of Lac La Belle was damaged by a fire on Thursday night, May 14.

House fire

What we know:

The Western Lakes Fire District and Village of Lac La Belle Police Department were dispatched to a home on Almar Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors initially reported smoke and flames visible from the residence.

The home's occupants were treated and transported for smoke inhalation.

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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

The incident remains under investigation.