Lac La Belle house fire; residents treated for smoke inhalation
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LAC LA BELLE, Wis. - A home in the Village of Lac La Belle was damaged by a fire on Thursday night, May 14.
House fire
What we know:
The Western Lakes Fire District and Village of Lac La Belle Police Department were dispatched to a home on Almar Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Neighbors initially reported smoke and flames visible from the residence.
The home's occupants were treated and transported for smoke inhalation.
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No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Western Lakes Fire District.