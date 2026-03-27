Lac La Belle fatal crash; lawmaker urges WisDOT changes to speed limit

The Brief Jack Oudenhoven, 10, died Wednesday at Highway 67 and McMahon after a driver struck a vehicle waiting to turn. State Representative Barbara Dittrich is calling on WisDOT to drop the speed limit from 55 mph to 35 mph to protect turning motorists. While visibility is high, officials say speed is the primary factor, noting similar fatal crashes occurred just north of this intersection.



After a 10-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Lac La Belle this week, leaders are calling for a change. They said the crash site is dangerous, and they are calling on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to take action.

Push for change at crash site

What we know:

Flowers and mementos continue to be placed here at highway 67 and McMahon. This was where the fatal crash happened on Wednesday, March 25.

Lac La Belle police say a 34-year-old man was driving northbound on 67 when he hit another vehicle waiting to turn west onto McMahon. A passenger in the vehicle was hit; 10-year-old Jack Oudenhoven, died at the scene.

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State Representative Barbara Dittrich said her office has called the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for a meeting. She called the area dangerous because of speeders. Dittrich would like to see the speed limit dropped from 55 miles an hour to 35 miles an hour.

A DOT spokesman said between 2020 and early this year, there’s been one other crash at this intersection. Records show it was not fatal.

After a string of fatal crashes north of McMahon at 67 and CW, flashing stop lights were installed.

What they're saying:

"The issue is not visibility here – there’s really good visibility – the issue to my mind is the speed of the traffic along with the fact people are turning on to McMahon and CW," Dietrich said.

State Rep. Barbara Dietrich

Western Lakes Fire Chief Bradley Bowen said there is peer support and counseling for first responders who were at the scene. He too, called the area dangerous.

"The next intersection to the north [CW] just a few years ago, as a community, we said, ‘How many more people have to die before something is done?’ Bowen asked.

WisDOT reaction

What they're saying:

WisDOT also issued the following statement:

"Our safety engineers pulled some recent crash data history at the intersection of Highway 67 and McMahon Road from 2020 through early 2026 – there was one (1) crash shown in the intersection in 2021, noted as a failure to yield.

"This rural road has had some instances of drivers deviating lanes. As a safety countermeasure to that, next year (2027) WisDOT has a project planned to install rumble strips along Highway 67 to help alert drivers when they drift, preventing lane departures.

"There have also been some other safety countermeasures put in place to the WIS 67 and County CW intersection in recent years. Additional stop signs with flashing beacons on both sides of County CW approaching WIS 67, transverse rumble strips were cut into the pavement on County CW, and trees and brush were cleared in the southeast quadrant for better sight distance.

"Further details from the recent incident are still under investigation with law enforcement. WisDOT will continue to work with local officials and law enforcement on discussions regarding how traffic operates in the area."

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Lac La Belle police have not said what led to the crash, or if speed was a factor. No criminal charges have been filed yet.

GoFundMe account

What you can do:

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for the boy’s family has reached more than $80,000.