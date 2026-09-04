Labor Day water safety urged by Milwaukee area law enforcement

The Brief Boating accidents and drownings continue to trend downward across the Milwaukee area since 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard reported zero lives lost on Lake Michigan over the past two years. Law enforcement urges boaters to maintain safety protocols over Labor Day weekend.



Since 2024, boating accidents and accidental drowning deaths continue to trend downward across the Milwaukee area during Labor Day weekend. But law enforcement says that's no reason to stop taking safety seriously.

Boating accidents

What we know:

Those numbers are from the Lake Michigan Sector of the U.S. Coast Guard. They report that no life has been lost in the past two years, which includes someone being rescued in 2024 and one person receiving emergency assistance last year.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan Command Center, maritime-related incidents over Labor Day weekend in the Milwaukee area up to Sheboygan included five reported cases in 2024, with one life saved, eight lives assisted, and zero lives lost. In 2025, there was one reported case, zero lives saved, one life assisted, and zero lives lost.

Todd Rosenstein of the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office maritime unit said that despite the low numbers in emergency response, he says the unofficial end of summer can lead people to relax on the rules of boat safety.

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What they're saying:

"It’s a lot of "We’ve been boating all summer, nothing’s happened yet", people forgetting little steps that they were very keen on in the spring," Rosenstein said."Don’t let the summer kind of get the best of you, knowing that you had fun all summer and then now that it’s towards the end of summer, don’t stop being safe with what you’re doing over the weekend," Rosenstein said. "We’re not out here trying to be the fun police, we’re actually trying to be out here to make sure people are safe. So things we’re looking for is reckless operation, boating while intoxicated, just all-in-all safety things that will cause people to have more accidents on the water."

Before getting on the water, Rosenstein said boaters should ensure there are enough life jackets for everyone on the boat, follow all boating rules and regulations, and know the rules for the specific lake or area.

Alcohol and boating

What we know:

Regarding alcohol and boating, operators should never drink while operating a vessel.

"We have issues with jet skies that are operating too close to shore at speed, too close to other boats. It is a 200-foot rule for jet skis from shore, piers or docks," Rosenstein said.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommends wearing a life jacket as the single most effective way to prevent drowning, staying sober, keeping a safe speed, and removing distractions such as mobile devices and loud music.

"We have a lot of area to cover, but using our federal, state and local partnerships we’re able to cover what we need to cover," Rosenstein said.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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Top boat safety tips

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released the following safety tips for all boaters.

Wear a life jacket. It’s the single most effective way to prevent drowning. Drownings can happen quickly and silently, even to strong swimmers. A life jacket buys precious time and can make all the difference.

Stay sober. Alcohol use is a leading factor in boating incidents. Always designate a sober operator.

Keep a safe speed. Slow down in congested areas, near shorelines and around smaller vessels to prevent capsizing or swamping.

Be visible. Test boat navigation lights before departure and carry extra batteries. Wear bright clothing and consider reflective gear or flags for low-profile craft.

Know your limits. Before heading out, be aware of weather conditions, water currents and your physical ability.

Remove distractions. Stay focused by minimizing mobile device use, loud music or other distractions that reduce awareness.

Communicate your plan. Let someone know your route and expected return time, especially if adventuring alone.

Respect others. Share the water courteously and give space to all types of vessels.

Remember to always

Drain all water from live wells, ballast tanks and bilges.

Remove any aquatic vegetation from the boat and trailer before leaving the shoreline. This simple act helps prevent spread of damaging aquatic invasive species, which threaten native aquatic species and healthy waters.