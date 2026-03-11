Kimberly, WI teen's photography business could land her $5K scholarship

The Brief A Kimberly high school senior's photography business has been named a finalist for a statewide competition. Junior Achievement is about to award a $5,000 top prize. What began as snapping photos of friends for fun has led to some serious cash.



A teen's passion for taking photographs has suddenly landed her a big opportunity. The senior from Kimberly has been named one of four finalists for Junior Achievement's Young Entrepreneur competition that could land her a $5,000 scholarship.

Photography business launched

The backstory:

Abby Sommer is not camera shy. And we're not talking about pictures in front of the camera but behind it. The teen has started her own photography business.

"My whole thing is, I try to make photography affordable for families," said Sommer.

Abby Sommer

The high school senior is the proud owner of Sommer Media. Just scrolling through the teen's portfolio, you will see photo after photo of her paying customers.

Sommer said she has found a market offering something pretty hard to find — photos for high school seniors that don't cost an arm and a leg.

Finding that market

Dig deeper:

It's pretty impressive for someone who only got serious after taking classes at her high school.

"I've taken two photography classes and I've taken independent study. Trent Hagmann, shout out," Sommer said as she laughed.

Mr. Hagmann is Sommer's teacher. She was also mentored by a friend.

"I started doing it for my friends for free for a while just because I didn't really know what I was doing," said Sommer.

Abby Sommer

Those freebie photo shoots are long gone.

"For some of my friends, when they asked me to take their senior photos, telling them that I was charging was a little awkward. They understood," said Sommer.

Proud parents

What they're saying:

Sommer's parents are so proud of what she's accomplished.

"She's just had an eye. She's just had a good eye for photography," said her mom, Judi.

Abby Sommer

Her parents helped her get her first camera a few years ago, but admit they were a little apprehensive when their daughter said she wanted to spend thousands of dollars of her own money on better equipment.

"She was determined to do it, and she's turned it into cash," said her dad, Bill.

"She blew us away. You're good to go," said Judi.

The latest project

What's next:

Sommer's latest project is building a network for photographers and clients to connect with opportunities and mentorship. She's making all of this work even with a full plate at school and a job at a local coffee shop.

Sommer just snapped something making her smile, as she was named a Junior Achievement young entrepreneur competition finalist. The winner will be awarded the $5,000 scholarship.

Sommer said she's off to U-W Green Bay next year. Her photography business is helping her save for school.

The Source: Information gathered was provided in part, by Junior Achievement.








