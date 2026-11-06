Keys to Kenosha gives public inside access to 52 sites Saturday

The Brief Keys to Kenosha opens 52 historic and new buildings to the public on Saturday, Nov. 7. The inaugural city event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stops include museums, government buildings, businesses and the streetcar.



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"We've got a lot of manufacturing heritage. We've got a lot of historic buildings, but we're also at a time where a lot of new buildings are coming in," Tim Casey, Director of Kenosha City Development, said.

Casey is the mind behind "Keys to Kenosha."

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Saturday's free, first-time event will open buildings throughout the city, some of which the public is usually not allowed inside.

"So we've got a time where there's a lot of new architecture coming into the city and the immediate area, but it blends with, you know, the old favorites, the historic buildings and churches and neighborhoods," Casey said.

Keys to Kenosha includes 52 locations for people to visit. The event took just over one year to plan and organizers expect over 100 volunteers to help at all the sites.

Vice President of Partners in Design Architects, Mark Molinaro Jr., was born and raised in Kenosha. As an architect, when Casey asked him to help with the event, he did not hesitate.

"And this is really what Kenosha is all about," Molinaro Jr. said. "What have we become? What are we becoming? And to me, the Keys to Kenosha is just part of beginning to, or continuing, that explanation of that transformation."

The open sites include historic and government buildings, places of worship, museums, businesses, and even the streetcar.

Along with many volunteers, Casey and Molinaro both plan to grow the event in years to come.

"And really, I think, contributes to maybe a better appreciation of everything that Kenosha has to offer, and nothing wrong with a little civic pride," Casey said.

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Those buildings in the event will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event is free, and a list of the locations participating can be found on the Keys to Kenosha website.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.