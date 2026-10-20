Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton approved as next city administrator

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The Brief The Kenosha Common Council unanimously approved Police Chief Patrick Patton as the next city administrator. Patton has been with the Kenosha Police Department since 2006, rising through the ranks to become Chief of Police in 2023. He will officially assume the role on Jan. 1, 2027.



The Kenosha Common Council unanimously approved Mayor David Bogdala's appointment of Police Chief Patrick Patton as the next city administrator.

The council approved the appointment on Monday, Oct. 19.

What they're saying:

"I am deeply honored to be appointed City Administrator of Kenosha, and I want to sincerely thank Mayor Bogdala and the members of the Common Council for the trust and support they have placed in me," Patton said. "For the past 21 years, I have had the privilege of serving this community with the Kenosha Police Department, and I am grateful to the dedicated men and women I worked alongside, who taught me what it truly means to serve the public. That experience gave me a deep understanding of our neighborhoods, our challenges and the people who make Kenosha strong. I look forward to working collaboratively with city leaders, staff and residents to build an even brighter future for our city."

"He’s an asset to the city," Common Council President Ald. Keith Rosenberg said. "I look forward to working with him."

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Patton, who has served as Kenosha's police chief since 2023, will officially assume his new role Jan. 1, 2027. He succeeds John Morrissey, who is retiring after a distinguished career in public service.

What we don't know:

The release did not specify who would fill the role as Kenosha Police Chief or what that process would entail.

Patrick Patton's background

What To Know:

According to a release from the City of Kenosha, Patrick brings extensive experience in public service, organizational leadership, public safety, and city government to the position. His career with the Kenosha Police Department has given him a deep understanding of the City’s operations, workforce, and the needs of the community he has served for many years.

Patrick began his law enforcement career with the Kenosha Police Department after serving in the United States Marine Corps from 2001 to 2009. Since 2006, he has served in a variety of roles within the Kenosha Police Department, including patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, and captain. In 2023, he was appointed Chief of Police.

Patrick earned a Bachelor’s degree from Carthage College and a Master’s of Science in Criminal Justice Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. In addition, he holds a Certified Public Manager (CPM) degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

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What they're saying:

"Patrick has demonstrated the experience, professionalism, sound judgment, and leadership ability that I believe are essential to serving as Kenosha’s next City Administrator," Mayor Bogdala said. "He understands the responsibilities of public service, knows our organization, and has earned the respect that comes from leading a critical and complex organization. I am confident in his ability to work collaboratively with our employees, department heads, Common Council, and community to keep Kenosha moving forward."

"As a former alderman who spent 16 years working alongside City employees and department leaders, I understand how important strong administration is to effective local government," Mayor Bogdala added. "The City Administrator must be able to manage complex operations, build relationships, solve problems, and help turn the priorities of the Mayor and Common Council into results for our residents. Patrick has the experience and leadership qualities to meet those expectations."

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"Serving the Kenosha Police Department for 21 years, and leading it for the last four, has been the greatest honor of my professional life," said Chief Patton. "The men and women of the KPD are among the finest public servants I have ever known, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together for this community. While I am stepping away from the role of chief, I am not stepping away from this community. This City has given me so much both personally and professionally. I'm excited to continue to serve the people who live here in a new way and make Kenosha an even better place to live, work, and raise a family. I'm grateful to the mayor for the trust placed in me for bringing my appointment to the Common Council."

What does the city administrator do?

Local perspective:

The Kenosha City Administrator oversees the day-to-day operations of city government and works with department heads and employees to implement the priorities and policies established by the mayor and common council. The position plays a critical role in maintaining efficient municipal services, responsible financial management, and coordination across the city’s departments.