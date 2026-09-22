Kenosha County fatal head-on crash; 1 dead, 1 injured

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The Brief One person is dead, and another person was seriously injured in a crash in Kenosha County early Tuesday morning. Authorities say a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old crossed the centerline, sideswiped one vehicle and then crashed head-on into another. A 46-year-old woman driving the other vehicle died at the scene, while the 19-year-old was hospitalized with serious injuries.



One person is dead, and another person was seriously injured in a crash in Kenosha County early Tuesday morning, Sept. 22.

Crash details

What Happened:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, at 5:21 a.m. sheriff's deputies and personnel from Bristol Fire and Pleasant Prairie Fire responded to a three-vehicle crash on County Highway C (Wilmot Road) near County Highway V (224th Avenue).

The preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet HHR driven by a 19-year-old man from Genoa City was heading east on County Highway C when it crossed the centerline and sideswiped a westbound vehicle. The HHR then collided head-on with another westbound vehicle, a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 46-year-old woman from Ingleside, Illinois.

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The two vehicles involved in the head-on collision came to rest in the westbound lanes. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated by rescue personnel.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and is cooperating with investigators.

The driver of the vehicle that was sideswiped was not injured and provided a witness statement.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.